Views to Mt Ossa and Cradle Mountain are available from a dramatic lookout platform overlooking the sheer cliff face at Devils Gullet on the northern rim of the Great Western Tiers. To get here take the B12 (C38) west from Mole Creek, past Marakoopa, then Mersey Forest Rd for a very short distance, turning left at the signposted road to Devils Gullet and Lake Mackenzie. It's a 40-minute return walk to the lookout from the car park.

Note that the lookout was damaged by floods in mid-2016 and was closed – perhaps permanently – when we last visited. Contact the Great Western Tiers Visitor Information Centre in Deloraine for an update.