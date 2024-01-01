Alum Cliffs State Reserve

Tasmania

Reached via a signed loop road off the B12 between the townships of Chudleigh and Mole Creek, Alum Cliffs (or Tulampanga, as it’s known to the tribal custodians, the Pallittorre people) is a sacred celebration place where tribes met for corroborees. A one-hour return walk along a sloping spur takes you to an impressive lookout.

