Reached via a signed loop road off the B12 between the townships of Chudleigh and Mole Creek, Alum Cliffs (or Tulampanga, as it’s known to the tribal custodians, the Pallittorre people) is a sacred celebration place where tribes met for corroborees. A one-hour return walk along a sloping spur takes you to an impressive lookout.
Alum Cliffs State Reserve
Tasmania
