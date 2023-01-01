The name Marakoopa derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘handsome’ and this cave well and truly lives up to its moniker, featuring a subterranean world of straws, stalactites, glowworms and sparkling crystals. Two tours are available: the easy Underground Rivers & Glowworms Tour (10am, noon and 2pm, plus 4pm October to May) visits the lower chamber with its crystals and glowworms, while the Great Cathedral & Glowworms Tour (11am, 1pm and 3pm) includes a climb to the vast Great Cathedral cavern.

If you get here with enough time to spare, there’s a 500m walk along a ferny glade from the ticket office to the cave entrance.