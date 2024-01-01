This company's cheeses, milk and butter are ubiquitous in Tasmania. Its factory and shop on the highway in Elizabeth Town, 15km north of Deloraine, is a popular stop for locals and tour buses alike. You can watch cheese being made and purchase the result in the large shop. Limited free tastings are also offered.
Ashgrove Cheese
Tasmania
