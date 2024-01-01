Ashgrove Cheese

Tasmania

This company's cheeses, milk and butter are ubiquitous in Tasmania. Its factory and shop on the highway in Elizabeth Town, 15km north of Deloraine, is a popular stop for locals and tour buses alike. You can watch cheese being made and purchase the result in the large shop. Limited free tastings are also offered.

