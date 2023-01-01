Wilderness Gallery

Located in the Cradle Mountain Hotel, this 10-room commercial gallery showcases the work of local photographers and artists whose work is inspired by the wilderness. It incorporates two small theatres, one of which screens a tribute to the late Peter Dombrovskis, an acclaimed nature photographer whose photograph Morning Mist, Rock Island Bend, Franklin River was the signature image of the 1980s 'No Dams' movement. Prints of the photographs on display are offered for sale, as are local handicrafts and produce.