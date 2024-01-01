Perched on the warm north-facing slope of a hill overlooking Gunns Plain, this boutique vineyard grows pinot noir and chardonnay grapes here, and makes its wines locally. It sells the wines and local cheeses in its tasting room, so bring a picnic rug and settle in for the afternoon. You'll find it on the C127 at Gunns Plains.
Leven Valley Vineyard
Tasmania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.87 MILES
The name Marakoopa derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘handsome’ and this cave well and truly lives up to its moniker, featuring a subterranean world…
Mole Creek Karst National Park
25.29 MILES
This park's major draws are Marakoopa Cave and King Solomons Cave, which can be visited on tours operated by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service…
18.63 MILES
Housed in the former harbour master’s residence (c 1920), this small but impressive museum is home to displays about the maritime history of Bass Strait…
17.73 MILES
The centrepiece of this absorbing museum is the lovingly crafted Federation St, a re-creation of a 1900 Burnie streetscape, including blacksmith's forge…
16.22 MILES
Hidden behind Main St's shops (access is via an asphalt path), this park has plenty of trees and lawn, a children's playground, public toilets, picnic…
21.76 MILES
A refuge for around 55 Tasmanian devils, this excellent wildlife sanctuary also plays host to eastern and spotted-tail quolls. Although it's open all day…
26.58 MILES
Created by an ancient tidewater glacier, 275-million-year-old Fossil Bluff is rich in fossils, including the remains of prehistoric whales and the oldest…
28.26 MILES
This privately owned wildlife park with a focus on conservation and education has Tasmanian devils, wombats, quolls and a raptor rehabilitation centre,…
Nearby Tasmania attractions
1.5 MILES
Wings Wildlife Park is home to an eclectic collection of creatures, both native and exotic. Take a personalised one-hour guided devil, wombat or koala…
2.05 MILES
Formed by an underground river that still flows, this cave is filled with magical limestone formations such as calcite shawls and flowstones, as well as…
8.44 MILES
On the western side of Lake Barrington, just north of the village of Wilmot, is this boutique distillery producing apple brandy, grappa, basilico, gin and…
8.5 MILES
Carol and Tony O'Neill planted their olive grove two decades ago, and now produce award-winning Sevillano, Manzanillo, Paragon, Verdale and Californian…
11.34 MILES
Children will love this museum's artefact-rich displays of 19th-century shops and businesses, including a photographer's studio, general store, newspaper…
11.86 MILES
The popular undercover Penguin Market takes place every Sunday. Stalls sell fresh local produce, art and crafts, vintage clothing, gifts and homewares…
12.89 MILES
Sugar up on pancakes in the cafe and then let the kids run themselves dizzy in this wacky complex's eight mazes (four hedge mazes and four footpath mazes)…
14.67 MILES
Fern Glade is renowned as a top spot for platypus spotting at dawn and dusk. It’s east of the city centre: turn off the Bass Hwy on to Old Surrey Rd (C112…