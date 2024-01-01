Leven Valley Vineyard

Tasmania

Perched on the warm north-facing slope of a hill overlooking Gunns Plain, this boutique vineyard grows pinot noir and chardonnay grapes here, and makes its wines locally. It sells the wines and local cheeses in its tasting room, so bring a picnic rug and settle in for the afternoon. You'll find it on the C127 at Gunns Plains.

