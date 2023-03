Carol and Tony O'Neill planted their olive grove two decades ago, and now produce award-winning Sevillano, Manzanillo, Paragon, Verdale and Californian Queen extra-virgin olive oils. Visit for a cellar-door tasting, wander through the olive grove, watch the olive press in action (May to July only) and then buy some to take home. It's 7km south of Ulverstone along the B15.