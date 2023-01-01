Burnie Regional Museum

The centrepiece of this absorbing museum is the lovingly crafted Federation St, a re-creation of a 1900 Burnie streetscape, including blacksmith's forge and farrier's shop, wash house, general store, post and telegraph office, stagecoach depot, inn, dentist's surgery, newspaper office and boot maker. Each is based on an actual business that existed in Burnie, incorporates multimedia elements and features excellent interpretative panels. Interesting temporary exhibitions feature in an adjoining room.