Lighthouse-topped Mersey Bluff is Devonport's most striking natural feature. The Tiagarra Centre (Australia’s second-oldest Aboriginal keeping place) atop the bluff opens infrequent hours, but the Tiagarra Walking Track (10 minutes), which begins from the shingled hut behind the centre, passes several petroglyphs of unknown origin as it loops around the bluff to the red-and-white-striped lighthouse. There are views over Bass Strait from beside the lighthouse, which was built in 1889 to aid navigation into the port.