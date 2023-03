Fudge and truffle, milk and dark – every taste is catered for at this chocolate factory just out of town. Visitors can watch chocolates being made (weekdays only), enjoy tastings in the salesroom off the car park, and order chocolate and other treats in the well-regarded cafe (breakfast and lunch mains from $8). Be sure to taste the dark ganache truffle (yum!) and the Fortunato No 4, described as the 'rarest chocolate in the world'.