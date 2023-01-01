This relatively modest house set in a pretty garden was the residence of Joseph Lyons, Australia's only Tasmanian prime minister, and his wife Dame Enid Lyons, the first woman elected to federal parliament. Built in 1916, it was extended in stages to accommodate the power couple and their 12 children. There are plenty of political and family mementos on show on the compulsory guided tour, plus original furnishings. It's located just off the Bass Hwy, a five-minute drive from town.