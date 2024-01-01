Back Beach

Tasmania

Accessed via Coles Beach Road, located to the west of Bluff Beach, this beach is quieter than nearby Mersey Bluff Beach but it isn't patrolled.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Marakoopa Cave

    Marakoopa Cave

    28.88 MILES

    The name Marakoopa derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘handsome’ and this cave well and truly lives up to its moniker, featuring a subterranean world…

  • Bass & Flinders Centre

    Bass & Flinders Centre

    24.79 MILES

    Undoubtedly the highlight of a visit to George Town, this small museum in a former cinema houses a red-sailed, full-size replica of the Norfolk, the sloop…

  • Platypus House

    Platypus House

    24.67 MILES

    Cute Platypus House puts the world’s only two monotremes – the platypus and the echidna – on display for your viewing pleasure. Platypuses (including…

  • Bass Strait Maritime Centre

    Bass Strait Maritime Centre

    0.7 MILES

    Housed in the former harbour master’s residence (c 1920), this small but impressive museum is home to displays about the maritime history of Bass Strait…

  • Burnie Regional Museum

    Burnie Regional Museum

    24.62 MILES

    The centrepiece of this absorbing museum is the lovingly crafted Federation St, a re-creation of a 1900 Burnie streetscape, including blacksmith's forge…

  • King George V Park

    King George V Park

    15.22 MILES

    Hidden behind Main St's shops (access is via an asphalt path), this park has plenty of trees and lawn, a children's playground, public toilets, picnic…

  • Goaty Hill Wines

    Goaty Hill Wines

    27.73 MILES

    The view from the corrugated-iron cellar door at this scenic vineyard, 7km east of Beaconsfield, is hard to beat. Come for a tasting (the chardonnay,…

  • Trowunna Wildlife Park

    Trowunna Wildlife Park

    27.46 MILES

    This privately owned wildlife park with a focus on conservation and education has Tasmanian devils, wombats, quolls and a raptor rehabilitation centre,…

Nearby Tasmania attractions

1. Mersey Bluff

0.21 MILES

Lighthouse-topped Mersey Bluff is Devonport's most striking natural feature. The Tiagarra Centre (Australia’s second-oldest Aboriginal keeping place) atop…

2. Mersey Bluff Beach

0.35 MILES

The town's main beach is patrolled during summer. Public toilets, change rooms, electric BBQs and an excellent children's playground are close by.

3. Coles Beach

0.5 MILES

A popular – though not patrolled – swimming beach. There are public toilets, an electric BBQ, picnic shelters and an outdoor shower nearby.

5. Devonport Regional Gallery

1.17 MILES

Spread over two levels in the Paranaple Arts Centre, this gallery houses changing exhibits of local work as well as the excellent biannual (odd-numbered…

6. Home Hill

2.19 MILES

This relatively modest house set in a pretty garden was the residence of Joseph Lyons, Australia's only Tasmanian prime minister, and his wife Dame Enid…

7. Don River Railway

2.24 MILES

You don’t have to be a trainspotter to love this collection of locomotives and brightly painted rolling stock. The entry price includes a half-hour train…

8. House of Anvers

5.27 MILES

Fudge and truffle, milk and dark – every taste is catered for at this chocolate factory just out of town. Visitors can watch chocolates being made …