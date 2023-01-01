Beaconsfield Mine & Heritage Centre

Learn about Beaconsfield's fascinating mining heritage at this interactive museum, which includes a large exhibition devoted to the 2006 mine rescue. Crawl into a re-creation of the claustrophobic steel cage in which the two miners were trapped, and climb partway up the head frame of the gold mine, which closed in 2012.

If you're heading to Platypus House and Seahorse World in Beauty Point, save some money by purchasing a three-attraction Tamar Triple Pass (adult/family $49/135). It represents a saving of adult/family $13/18.