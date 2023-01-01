Occupying an 1843 lock-up, this endearingly old-fashioned museum also doubles as an ad hoc tourist information office. The centrepiece is a huge, dusty model of the town as it would have appeared in 1850, and there's also a room with exhibits about the George Town Female Factory. This includes Christina Henri's installation Arrivals & Departures, which features baby bonnets arranged in the shape of a cross. It's a moving memorial to the many children of female convicts who died in infancy.