At coo-inducing Seahorse World, seahorses are hatched and raised to supply aquariums worldwide. Compulsory 45-minute guided tours run on the hour and take you through the farm, where up to 90,000 seahorses drift about. Among other bizarre sea creatures here are the critically endangered spotted handfish (found only in Hobart's Derwent estuary) and a Tasmanian giant crab, the world's second-largest crab species.