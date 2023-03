In the Low Head historic pilot station precinct, this museum occupies the cottages that once housed Low Head's pilot. A series of rooms contains a weird and wonderful array of exhibits about the maritime history of this part of Tasmania – displays include a deep-sea diving suit, salvaged items from shipwrecks and an old homemade surfboard.

Coxswain’s Cottage Café is next door, and Low Head Pilot Station Accommodation occupies a number of cottages in the precinct.