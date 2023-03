There's wildlife aplenty in this coastal park 95km north of Launceston and 40km east of Devonport. Visit at dawn or dusk and you’ll see Forester kangaroos, foraging wombats, wallabies and pademelons. There's plenty to do during the day, too, from following walking trails and beachcombing to swimming and horse riding. Rangers run guided walks and activities in summer and there's a visitor centre and full picnic and toilet facilities at Springlawn.

There's camping here too.