As the name suggests, this place at the Bass Hwy entrance to Latrobe showcases local cherries. It's only worth visiting during the short cherry season (December to mid-February), when there are plenty of opportunities to sample the fruit. At other times of the year, the only draws are a somewhat sad-looking cafe (mains $12 to $20) and an array of cherry-themed souvenirs for sale.

Latrobe's volunteer-staffed visitor information desk is also based here.