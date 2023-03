You don’t have to be a trainspotter to love this collection of locomotives and brightly painted rolling stock. The entry price includes a half-hour train ride on a diesel locomotive running beside the Don Riverbank (on the hour from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday only).

To get here, drive west of Devonport along the Bass Hwy then take the B19 exit towards Don, Devonport and Spreyton. The railway is 4.5km from the centre of Devonport.