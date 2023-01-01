Wings Wildlife Park is home to an eclectic collection of creatures, both native and exotic. Take a personalised one-hour guided devil, wombat or koala encounter tour ($90 per person) or sign up to feed the macaque monkeys for the same price. There's accommodation in basic corrugated iron backpacker sheds (single/double $25/30) and camp sites (unpowered/powered double $13/20), and an on-site cafe provides simple meals. The best camp sites are unpowered and on the pretty river bank.