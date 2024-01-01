Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden

There are over 22,000 rhododendrons in this serene garden 8km south of Burnie, all of which flower in riotous colour in spring. There are also walking tracks, lakes with waterfalls and bridges and a tearoom. To get here, head south up Mount St and the Ridgely Hwy (B18) and then turn east (left) Cascade Rd.
24.3 MILES
Housed in the former harbour master’s residence (c 1920), this small but impressive museum is home to displays about the maritime history of Bass Strait…
3.34 MILES
The centrepiece of this absorbing museum is the lovingly crafted Federation St, a re-creation of a 1900 Burnie streetscape, including blacksmith's forge…
29.31 MILES
Hidden behind Main St's shops (access is via an asphalt path), this park has plenty of trees and lawn, a children's playground, public toilets, picnic…
26.31 MILES
Tasmania’s smallest national park, pinmatik/Rocky Cape, stretches 12km along Bass Strait’s shoreline. It has great significance to the local Indigenous…
12.27 MILES
Created by an ancient tidewater glacier, 275-million-year-old Fossil Bluff is rich in fossils, including the remains of prehistoric whales and the oldest…
0.8 MILES
Take a stroll through the angel’s share at Australia's largest distillery; the tour is also the only way to get a tasting of Hellyers' cask-strength…
23.79 MILES
Lighthouse-topped Mersey Bluff is Devonport's most striking natural feature. The Tiagarra Centre (Australia’s second-oldest Aboriginal keeping place) atop…
13.93 MILES
The stunning flat-topped promontory known as Table Cape was named by Matthew Flinders in 1798 during his circumnavigation of the island with George Bass…
Nearby Tasmania attractions
0.8 MILES
1.22 MILES
Fern Glade is renowned as a top spot for platypus spotting at dawn and dusk. It’s east of the city centre: turn off the Bass Hwy on to Old Surrey Rd (C112…
3.34 MILES
4. Burnie Regional Fine Art Gallery
3.4 MILES
This art gallery stages exhibitions of contemporary Tasmanian artworks, especially those created by artists based in the region.
6.79 MILES
Next to Guide Falls is this slightly scruffy farm with pigs, sheep, an alpaca, a deer, goats, peacocks and an emu. Young children will love the baby…
8.83 MILES
The popular undercover Penguin Market takes place every Sunday. Stalls sell fresh local produce, art and crafts, vintage clothing, gifts and homewares…
7. Ransley Veteran Ford Collection
11.97 MILES
Owned and meticulously restored by a Wynyard local, this extraordinary collection of 17 vintage Ford cars and motorbikes is the pride of the town, and…
12.27 MILES
Created by an ancient tidewater glacier, 275-million-year-old Fossil Bluff is rich in fossils, including the remains of prehistoric whales and the oldest…