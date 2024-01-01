Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden

Tasmania

There are over 22,000 rhododendrons in this serene garden 8km south of Burnie, all of which flower in riotous colour in spring. There are also walking tracks, lakes with waterfalls and bridges and a tearoom. To get here, head south up Mount St and the Ridgely Hwy (B18) and then turn east (left) Cascade Rd.

