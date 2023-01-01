Rocky Cape National Park

Tasmania’s smallest national park, pinmatik/Rocky Cape, stretches 12km along Bass Strait’s shoreline. It has great significance to the local Indigenous people, who made their homes in the sea caves here 8000 years before European occupation. You can drive out to a squat lighthouse on the cape's tip and enjoy fine Bass Strait views, while a 20-minute return walk from here leads down towards North Cave. Parks passes are available at the Sisters Beach General Store.

Information about the park can be supplied over the phone by the Stanley Field Centre Office.