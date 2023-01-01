Highfield Historic Site

Built in 1835 for the chief agent of the Van Diemen’s Land Company, this homestead, poised 2km north of town, is an exceptional example of domestic architecture of the Regency period in Tasmania. Managed by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service, it can be visited on a self-guided tour that covers the house, pretty garden and outbuildings, including stables, grain stores, workers’ cottages and the chapel.

The outlook from the ruins of the convict barracks 100m north of Highfield is the classic Stanley view.