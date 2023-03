The volcanic, chocolate-red soils of Table Cape are extraordinarily fertile, so it’s a perfect spot to grow tulips. In October, when the bulbs flower, there’s a mesmerising array of colours to marvel at and a canteen serving Devonshire teas. Blooming dates are never certain, but the best time is likely during the second week in October. At other times of the year it's possible to buy bulbs in the farm’s shop – call ahead.