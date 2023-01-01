Known to the area's Indigenous people as Moo-Nut-Re-Ker and labelled 'Circular Head' by explorer Matthew Flinders, this striking 143m-high, 12-million-year-old core of an extinct volcano can be seen for many kilometres around Stanley. To get to the summit it's a steep 20-minute climb or a ride on the chairlift. The best lookout is a short walk to the south of the chairlift. At the top is a 2km circuit walk (about one hour) around the summit plateau.

In summer, watch for short-tailed shearwaters (muttonbirds) returning to their burrows at dusk after a day’s foraging at sea.