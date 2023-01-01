Created by an ancient tidewater glacier, 275-million-year-old Fossil Bluff is rich in fossils, including the remains of prehistoric whales and the oldest marsupial fossil found in Australia. The species was named Wynyardia bassiana in honour of the town. At low tide, it's possible to walk around the base of the bluff and fossick for fossils. You'll find the bluff 3km north of the town centre.

For more information on fossils in the area, buy a copy of the simple Geological Guide to the Wynyard Area ($0.50) at the visitor information centre.