Hellyers Road Distillery

Take a stroll through the angel’s share at Australia's largest distillery; the tour is also the only way to get a tasting of Hellyers' cask-strength whisky. Tours depart at 10.30am, 11.30am, 2pm and 3pm daily. There's a cafe and you can work through a flight of three nips of the good stuff ($17 to $37).

To get here from the city centre or Bass Hwy, head south up Mount St (B18), following signs for Upper Burnie and Queenstown. Then turn left onto Old Surrey Rd (C112) towards Wivenhoe. The distillery is immediately after the milk factory.