This barren site was once one of Tasmania’s five female-convict prisons (the others were in Hobart, Launceston, George Town and Cascades in South Hobart). Memories have lingered longer than the bricks, with only one cottage remaining, full of interesting historical info, but archaeological excavations have revealed much. Descriptive panels provide insight into the women's hard lives. Grab the Ross Female Factory brochure from the visitor centre, then walk up the track from the top of Church St to get here.

Nearby is the windblown Old Ross Burial Ground, with headstones carved by the same stonemasons who worked on the bridge.