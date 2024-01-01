Tasmanian Wool Centre

This place houses a sheep-centric museum, the town visitor centre and a shop of woollen wares. The museum focuses on convict times and the Australian wool industry, with samples of wool to feel (so thick and greasy!) and woolly audiovisual displays.
