Tasmanian Wool Centre

Midlands & Central Highlands

This place houses a sheep-centric museum, the town visitor centre and a shop of woollen wares. The museum focuses on convict times and the Australian wool industry, with samples of wool to feel (so thick and greasy!) and woolly audiovisual displays.

1. Four Corners of Ross

0.05 MILES

The crossroads in the middle of town is known as the Four Corners of Ross, potentially leading your soul in one of four directions: temptation (the Ross…

2. Uniting Church

0.06 MILES

A prominent hilltop beacon on an eponymous street, the Uniting Church is one of Ross' notable historic buildings. Formerly the Methodist Church, it opened…

3. Barracks

0.06 MILES

The 1830 barracks near the bridge – recently restored by the National Trust and now a private residence – is one of the many notable historic edifices…

4. Ross Bridge

0.12 MILES

The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…

5. Scotch Thistle Inn

0.14 MILES

The Scotch Thistle Inn was built in the early 1830s but is a pub no more (it's now an accommodation business). It's still worth a look as you wander along…

6. Ross Female Factory

0.16 MILES

This barren site was once one of Tasmania’s five female-convict prisons (the others were in Hobart, Launceston, George Town and Cascades in South Hobart)…

8. Red Bridge

6.81 MILES

The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…