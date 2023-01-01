Behind Oatlands' main street, discover this large lake crossed by a couple of weirs and dotted with Mary's Island in its centre. If it's been wet the lake fills to brimming; at other times (eg 1993 to 2010), it's bone dry. There's a lovely walking trail around the shore: pick up the Lake Dulverton & Dulverton Walkway Information Guide booklet from the council office.

Birdwatchers, rejoice: Lake Dulverton is home to myriad species, and plenty of frogs to boot.

There's also a free camping spot just off the Esplanade.