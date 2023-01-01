The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict stonemasons, James Colbeck and Daniel Herbert, who were granted pardons for their efforts. Herbert chiselled the 184 intricate carvings decorating the arches, including Celtic symbols, animals and notable people (including Governor Arthur and Anglo-Danish convict Jorgen Jorgensen, the farcical ex-king of Iceland). At night the bridge is lit up – the carvings shimmer with spooky shadows.