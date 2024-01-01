The squat-topped St Luke’s Church of England dates from 1835. Consult the website for an exhaustive history of the organ here.
St Luke’s Church of England
Midlands & Central Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.39 MILES
Part of the Unesco World Heritage Australian Convict Sites listing, this pastoral estate on the Macquarie River was built by Thomas Archer in 1817 and…
23.08 MILES
This 1838 mansion on the banks of the South Esk River, built for wealthy wool grower and merchant James Cox, is a Georgian gem that looks like it’s…
7.25 MILES
The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…
26.46 MILES
Spinning above the Oatlands rooftops, the Callington Mill was built in 1837 and ground flour until 1891. After decades of neglect, with the innards…
26.31 MILES
As well as being home to Tasmania's best-equipped ski field, this park is popular with bushwalkers, who explore the flower-strewn mountain plateau in late…
28.49 MILES
Wander through the convict-built farm village and gorgeous heritage gardens at Brickendon, a property that has been in the Archer family since 1824 and is…
0.5 MILES
The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…
7.26 MILES
The crossroads in the middle of town is known as the Four Corners of Ross, potentially leading your soul in one of four directions: temptation (the Ross…
Nearby Midlands & Central Highlands attractions
0.08 MILES
This curio-strewn, volunteer-run museum features histories of characters such as John Batman, the founder of Melbourne, and local bushranger Martin Cash…
0.15 MILES
This noble 1847 mansion, set back a dignified distance from the main street, is now used as a conference centre.
0.22 MILES
The still-scholarly-looking 1878 old school sits in the grounds of Campbell Town's current school. Not open for visits.
0.23 MILES
The 1840 Campbell Town Inn has been converted into an antiques shop, but its solid-stone bones remain.
0.5 MILES
The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…
6.99 MILES
The 1868 St John’s Anglican Church has a 100-year-old organ and a 15m-high spire.
7.17 MILES
The Scotch Thistle Inn was built in the early 1830s but is a pub no more (it's now an accommodation business). It's still worth a look as you wander along…
7.25 MILES
The 1830 barracks near the bridge – recently restored by the National Trust and now a private residence – is one of the many notable historic edifices…