St Luke’s Church of England

Midlands & Central Highlands

The squat-topped St Luke’s Church of England dates from 1835. Consult the website for an exhaustive history of the organ here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Woolmers Estate

    Woolmers Estate

    27.39 MILES

    Part of the Unesco World Heritage Australian Convict Sites listing, this pastoral estate on the Macquarie River was built by Thomas Archer in 1817 and…

  • Clarendon

    Clarendon

    23.08 MILES

    This 1838 mansion on the banks of the South Esk River, built for wealthy wool grower and merchant James Cox, is a Georgian gem that looks like it’s…

  • Ross Bridge

    Ross Bridge

    7.25 MILES

    The oft-photographed 1836 Ross Bridge is the third-oldest bridge in Australia. Designed by colonial architect John Lee Archer, it was built by two convict…

  • Callington Mill.

    Callington Mill

    26.46 MILES

    Spinning above the Oatlands rooftops, the Callington Mill was built in 1837 and ground flour until 1891. After decades of neglect, with the innards…

  • Ben Lomond National Park

    Ben Lomond National Park

    26.31 MILES

    As well as being home to Tasmania's best-equipped ski field, this park is popular with bushwalkers, who explore the flower-strewn mountain plateau in late…

  • Brickendon

    Brickendon

    28.49 MILES

    Wander through the convict-built farm village and gorgeous heritage gardens at Brickendon, a property that has been in the Archer family since 1824 and is…

  • Red Bridge

    Red Bridge

    0.5 MILES

    The Midland Hwy trundles right over this 1838 convict-built bridge – Australia’s oldest brick bridge – across the Elizabeth River. Locals call it the Red…

  • Four Corners of Ross

    Four Corners of Ross

    7.26 MILES

    The crossroads in the middle of town is known as the Four Corners of Ross, potentially leading your soul in one of four directions: temptation (the Ross…

Nearby Midlands & Central Highlands attractions

1. Campbell Town Museum

0.08 MILES

This curio-strewn, volunteer-run museum features histories of characters such as John Batman, the founder of Melbourne, and local bushranger Martin Cash…

2. Grange

0.15 MILES

This noble 1847 mansion, set back a dignified distance from the main street, is now used as a conference centre.

3. Old School

0.22 MILES

The still-scholarly-looking 1878 old school sits in the grounds of Campbell Town's current school. Not open for visits.

4. Campbell Town Inn

0.23 MILES

The 1840 Campbell Town Inn has been converted into an antiques shop, but its solid-stone bones remain.

7. Scotch Thistle Inn

7.17 MILES

The Scotch Thistle Inn was built in the early 1830s but is a pub no more (it's now an accommodation business). It's still worth a look as you wander along…

8. Barracks

7.25 MILES

The 1830 barracks near the bridge – recently restored by the National Trust and now a private residence – is one of the many notable historic edifices…