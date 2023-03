This working farm burgeons with berries in summer. The main crop is strawberries, but there are also raspberries, loganberries and redcurrants. You can pick your own ($10 per kilo) then make a beeline to the cafe and providore, which serves coffee, milkshakes and cakes, and sells wine, berries, cheese, chocolates and jams produced in the region. You'll find it just off the East Tamar Hwy, 22km south of George Town.