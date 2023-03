Offering views over the Tamar River and surrounding areas, this reserve was named after nefarious bushranger Matthew Brady, who used the rocky outcrop here to spy prospective victims on the road below. Brady was known as the 'Gentleman Bushranger' for his impeccable mid-theft manners. There are toilet and picnic facilities here, including sheltered BBQs. It's signed off the West Tamar Hwy, between Legana and Exeter.