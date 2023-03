There are more than 80 species of feathered, furred and finned critters – native and non-native – at this laid-back wildlife park. This is your chance to see some Tasmanian devils, which you can watch snarling over meaty meals at 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm. To get here, take the West Tamar Hwy (A7) out of Launceston to Riverside, turn left into Ecclestone Rd (C734) and continue 12km west.