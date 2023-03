Part of the Tamar River Conservation Area, this wetland reserve has a 2km wheelchair- and pram-friendly boardwalk running through it, strategically positioned so you can ogle the resident birds, and an interpretation centre. The island itself has toilets, BBQs and an elevated bird hide. Scan the reedy swamp alongside the boardwalk for frogs, skinks and the occasional copperhead snake. It's a 10-minute drive north of Launceston.