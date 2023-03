This is the first West Tamar winery that you'll see if coming from Launceston, and it's a rare Tasmanian vineyard in that pinot noir isn't king here – Vélo is home to the state's oldest cabernet vines, planted in 1966. Tastings are $5 per person, redeemable with purchase of a bottle.

The on-site Timbre Kitchen restaurant is Vélo's main attraction.