Tamar Ridge is best known for its quaffable Pirie sparkling wine (named after the brothers who pioneered the Tamar wine industry). Begin with a free tasting, choose a bottle to buy then hit the scenic terrace, which overlooks kanamaluka/Tamar River, to enjoy a cheese, salmon and charcuterie platter from the on-site Hubert & Dan. The kids can spin hula hoops on the lawn, or scrawl on the blackboard wall.