Built in 1819 by shipping entrepreneur Thomas Haydock Reibey, Entally is one of Tasmania’s oldest – and loveliest – country homesteads, painting a vivid picture of the affluent rural life back in the day. Wander around the sparsely furnished house then roll out a picnic rug in the meticulously tended garden. Interesting fact for the day: Mary Reibey, Thomas' mum, is on the Australian $20 note.