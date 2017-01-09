Welcome to Tasmania
Revelling in isolation, Tasmania is busting out with fab festivals and sensational food and drink, riding a tourism-fuelled economic boom that’s the envy of all Australia.
History Lesson
To understand Australian colonial history you first need to understand Tasmanian colonial history…and before that Tasmanian Aboriginal history. Tragic stories of the island's past play out through its haunting, gothic landscape: the sublime scenery around Port Arthur only reinforces the site’s grim history. It’s just as easy to conjure up visions of the raffish past in Hobart’s Battery Point and its atmospheric harbourside pubs. Elsewhere, architectural treasures include convict-built bridges at Ross, Richmond and Campbell Town, and Launceston's cache of quality domestic design. Meanwhile, the state's obsession with the (probably) extinct Tasmanian tiger continues – are you out there, thylacine?
Tastes of Tasmania
First it was all about apples…but now the Apple Isle's contribution to world food extends to premium seafood, cheese, bread, honey, nuts, truffles, stone fruit, craft beer, whisky, gin and intensely flavoured cool-climate wines. Many smaller producers are owned and operated by passionate foodies: Tasmania is seemingly custom built for a driving holiday spent shunting between these farm-gate suppliers, boozy cellar doors and niche providores. After you’ve sampled the produce, book a table at a top restaurant and see how the local chefs transform it.
Festival Frenzy
From wine, beer and food festivals to hot-ticket arts and music events, Tasmania packs a lot of parties into the calendar. Hobart’s photogenic docks play host to many, from Taste of Tasmania over New Year to the heritage glories of the Australian Wooden Boat Festival. Art and culture get their game on during Ten Days on the Island, while winter's brooding, edgy Dark MOFO is building to rival the New Year party procession. MONA FOMA and Festivale bring the celebrations to Launceston, and The Unconformity unearths Queenstown's character. Escape for a long weekend – how many more reasons do you need?
Into The Wild
From the squeaky white sand and lichen-splashed granite of the east coast to the bleak alpine plateaus of Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania punches well above its weight when it comes to natural beauty. Hiking opportunities range from short, waterfall-punctuated forest trails to multi-day wilderness epics with no one else in sight. You can explore the island's craggy coastlines and wild rivers by kayak, raft, yacht or cruise boat. Tassie's native wildlife is ever present: spy Tasmanian devils after dark, share the Southern Ocean swell with seals and dolphins or watch penguins waddling home at dusk.
Gordon River Cruise from Strahan
At the river cruise terminal in Strahan, hop aboard the Lady Jane Franklin II, a fast, smooth, spacious boat specially designed to travel on the Gordon River. Take a seat in your selected seating area — a center atrium seat, a window recliner or the luxury upper deck — and head out to the open sea. Morning cruise (5.5-6 hours)Pass through Hells Gates, the narrow opening that separates the ocean from Macquarie Harbour, and find out why early mariners gave the place its threatening name. At just 400 feet (120 meters) wide, the hazardous opening has been a challenge for sailors since it was discovered in 1815. Then travel across Macquarie Harbour toward the calm lower reaches of the Gordon River. Pass by salmon and trout farms, and cruise through the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, marveling at the riverside rainforest. Stop at Heritage Landing to take a walk through the lush forest to admire myrtles, leatherwood trees and species of pines found only in Tasmania. The raised timber walkway leads you through the verdant forest to a fallen giant — a 2,000-year-old Huon pine that fell to the ground but continues to support new saplings.You’ll also visit Sarah Island, a convict settlement from 1822 to 1833. Listen to an actor tell stories of the days when convicts labored to cut logs of Huon pine to build ships — this settlement was once Australia’s most productive shipyard, and approximately 2,000 prisoners, officers and military passed through during this time. Lunch is served on board according to your selected tour option. You are free to move about the boat if you want to grab some fresh air on the deck or check out the featured photographs and maps. Your cruise ends when you return to Strahan in the early afternoon, giving you plenty of time to explore the town on your own. Afternoon cruise (3.5 hours)Cruise through Macquarie Harbour to the Gordon River, where your speed drops as you travel slowly upstream through the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area. See an ancient Huon pine tree hanging over the river, and listen to commentary from your captain about the area’s history and notable figures. See and learn about native leatherwood trees found in Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park, and sample a bit of rare leatherwood honey. You'll also take a look at working fish farms that produce salmon and ocean trout, which you can taste. Continue across the harbor to reach its narrow entrance — the ominous Hells Gates — a sometimes-violent channel where the ocean and harbor meet. Then return to Strahan, where your cruise ends.
Bruny Island with Lighthouse Tour and Food Samples from Hobart
Your tour begins with pickup from your Hobart hotel and a scenic drive to the pretty coastal town of Kettering, where you will catch your Bruny Island ferry. Enjoy the 15-minute cruise on the D’Entrecasteaux Channel over to Bruny Island, then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the narrow spit called The Neck connecting the north and south parts of the island, passing oyster farms and grazing properties en route. Your island tour begins with views from Adventure Bay lookout and the Hummock lookout, a significant indigenous site that's home to Truganini Memorial. Continue to Adventure Bay where your guide will prepare a picnic style cheese tasting on one of the beaches along the bay. You then make your way to Resolution Creek named after Captain Cooks ship and stop for morning tea (at own expense) at the Bruny Island Berry Farm (note: the farm is closed during the winter). Locally grown berry fruits are available in all kinds of ways here including pancakes, scones with jam and cream, strawberry and chocolate fondue, and berry cakes. Your tour continues over the Mount Mangana Trail and through ancient rainforests with Tree Ferns standing 16-foot (5 meters) high and, keeping an eye out for echidnas, wallabies, wildflowers and the island's unique birdlife. Make your way to Cape Bruny Lighthouse in the South Bruny National Park for your exclusive group lighthouse tour. The lighthouse is Australia's last vantage point to spot migrating humpback and southern right whales, and an important navigational landmark for ships at sea. The coastal views are among the best in Tasmania with rugged dolerite coastlines looming eerily over the Tasman Sea. Feeling hungry by now, stop at Bruny Island Hotel for a wonderful lunch featuring regional foods such as a delicious Seafood Chowder with locally caught fish, seafood platters, beef, chicken, vegan and vegetarian options and the popular slow cooked shoulder of lamb. The afternoon is all about nature and more food, with stops at Get Shucked for fresh oysters, Bruny Island Fudge Chocolate Shop, Bruny Island Honey Shed and Bruny Island Cheese Company to taste delicious artisan cheeses and see how it is made. You complete the day with your round-trip ferry to Kettering before returning to Hobart.
Full-Day Bruny Island Tour from Hobart
Enjoy a full-day Tasmanian tour like no other as you explore the rugged coastline of Bruny Island, off the southeast coast of Tasmania. Sit back and admire the stunning scenery as you travel approximately 45-minutes by coach from Hobart; your driver will provide commentary and highlight the points of interest along the way. Once you reach the coast, it’s a short hop across the water by ferry to Adventure Bay, where you will have a delicious morning tea with freshly baked muffins hot out of the oven, as well as having the opportunity to see the amazing sights on offer including The Neck Lookout, white sand beaches and local producers.Then get set for an exhilarating adventure as you board the boat for a 3-hour wilderness cruise. The custom-built boat is perfect for viewing the spectacular coastline and wildlife, and the covered open-air seating gives you access to great views and a connection with the environment.Feel your adrenaline pumping as the boat races between the sheer cliff faces, and then drift up close to the amazing ‘Breathing Rock’ and see the point where the treacherous Tasman Sea meets the Southern Ocean. There are plenty of opportunities to encounter the region’s remarkable wildlife -- keep a look out for sea eagles soaring high, pods of dolphins surfing alongside the boat and colonies of fur seals. You may even see a great white shark!After an amazing tour on the water, return to Adventure Bay and warm up with lunch of hot homemade soup and a gourmet roll before boarding the coach for the return trip to Hobart.
Port Arthur Tour from Hobart
Departing Hobart we travel across the Tasman Bridge and into the Coal River Valley, an award winning wine producing area surrounding the historic town of Richmond (Oct-Apr). Enjoy an orientation drive through this quaint historic town with a short photo stop at the famous convict built Richmond Bridge. We continue onto the Tasman Peninsula, an area abound with natural bushland, native wildlife and amazing coastal scenery.At our stop in the Tasman National Park, you’ll be in awe of the wonderful views and striking rock formations of the Tasman Arch and Devils Kitchen. Great photo opportunity!Arriving at Port Arthur we have approximately 5 hours to soak up the atmosphere of this World Heritage Site. Visit the interpretation centre and follow the harrowing life of a convict. Join a guided walking tour to learn about the many restored buildings and ruins, including the Penitentiary, Commandant’s House and the Church. Enjoy a cruise on Carnarvon Bay around the Isle of the Dead then back to the Historic Site for free time to purchase your own lunch and explore at your own pace.Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list
Day Trip to Tasman Peninsula and Port Arthur from Hobart
Board the tour bus in Hobart and enjoy a scenic drive along the coast to the Tasman Peninsula. After morning tea at a local cafe (included), transfer to a three-hour wilderness cruise along the Tasman National Park coastline, from Eaglehawk Neck to Port Arthur.From the boat, admire the highest vertical sea cliffs in the Southern Hemisphere, visit sea caves and see cliff-nesting peregrine falcons. The boat features covered open-air tiered seating so everyone gets a good all-round view, improving your chances of maybe spotting whales, seabirds, seals and dolphins swimming at the bow of the boat. The interpretive guides will shed light on the peninsula’s ecosystems, wildlife and history.Back on dry land, enjoy lunch (included), before spending three hours at the World Heritage-listed Port Arthur Historic Site. Feel the spooky atmosphere at this former penal colony set in landscaped grounds, and hear tales from the site’s convict days as you tour the evocative ruins, which include the guard tower, church and main penitentiary.The trip back to Hobart departs at around 4.30pm, arriving in the city at around 6pm.
Bruny Island Food Tour with 7-Course Gourmet Meal
After hotel pickup in Hobart by air-conditioned 18-passenger bus, head to Kettering for the 15-minute ferry crossing to Bruny Island. Listen to your guide, a knowledgeable local who is highly trained in the island's wildlife, vegetation and other characteristics, tell you about what to expect during your culinary adventure. Upon arrival, your tour starts with a short drive to your first destination, Bruny Island Cheese Company. Sit down as a group and enjoy a private meet-and-greet with the head cheese maker to learn how they craft their artisan cheeses from sustainably farmed cow's and goat's milk. See the cheese maturing room, share platters of cheeses and taste hand-crafted ale. Next up, visit Get Shucked Oysters and enjoy half a dozen oysters per person, freshly shucked by your server, who shares with you the harvesting story. Feel free to snap photos from your vantage point overlooking the waters where the oysters are farmed. Then continue to Bruny Island Berry Farm for a stroll through the berry fields, pluck sweet, juicy berries straight from the patch (in season) and enjoy a berry inspired morning tea and hot tea or coffee.Refreshed and relaxed, work off some of your food by taking a short walk along a spectacular white-sand beach, and stop at Two Tree Point, the heritage-listed site where Captain Cook replenished water supplies for his ship Endeavor. Nearby, enter an ancient reserve, and look for rare white wallabies, who have few predators on the island and have increased their numbers. You may also spot echidnas and some of the 12 species of endemic birds. Hop back on your bus to visit Bruny Island Premium Wines for lunch accompanied by a wine of your choice. See the vineyards, sip the fruits of the vine and feast on a seasonal meal that features local products. Be sure to save room for handmade chocolate treats at your next destination, Bruny Island Chocolate Company. Walk through the lovely gardens and snap a photo of the ocean outlook that surrounds the boutique chocolate shop. More sweet treats to come at Bruny Island Honey. Sample a variety of locally harvested Honey. Meet the bee keepers and learn the harvesting process. Stop at the Neck, a strip of land connecting the island’s northern and southern sections. Here you can along the deserted beach, dip your feet in the water, see the Truganini Memorial and enjoy sweeping views from the lookout. Conclude your food journey with a glass of award-winning Tasmanian whiskey from the Bruny Island House of Whisky. See their great wall of whiskies for yourself, a highlight for the whisky enthusiast!