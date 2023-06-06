Shop
Pete Seaward
When it comes to Byron these days, cries of 'Paradise lost' echo in the surrounding hills, while nearby unassuming beach towns puff out their chests in pride of being dubbed 'the new Byron'. Sure, this is a place suffering under the weight of its intense popularity – traffic-choked streets, no car spaces and lengthy cafe queues – but while it might not be what it used to be, it's still pretty special.
Byron Bay
This photogenic, 32-hectare green oasis outside Byron is shared by Three Blue Ducks restaurant, a produce store, the Bread Social bakery, an ice-creamery…
Byron Bay
Tallow Beach is a deserted sandy stretch that extends for 7km south from Cape Byron. This is the place to flee the crowds: much of the beach is backed by…
Byron Bay
This 1901 lighthouse is Australia’s most easterly and also its most powerful shipping beacon. Inside there are maritime and nature displays. Take one of…
Cape Byron State Conservation Park
Byron Bay
The Cape Byron State Conservation Park is home to the Cape Byron lighthouse, plenty of stunning lookouts (including from the most eastern point of the…
Byron Bay
Northwest of the town centre, wild Belongil Beach has high dunes and avoids the worst of the crowds. It's clothing-optional in parts. At its eastern end…
Byron Bay
An eastern, and often unexpectedly serene, extension of busy Main Beach. Byron's most popular surf break is at the Pass, where Clarkes Beach meets the…
Byron Bay
Secluded Little Watego’s (inaccessible by car) is a lovely patch of sand directly under rocky Cape Byron. Head here at sunset for an impressive and…
Byron Bay
Immediately in front of town, lifesaver-patrolled Main Beach is busy from sunrise to sunset with yoga classes, sunbakers, buskers and occasionally fire…
