Byron Bay

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Children on beach in early morning.

Pete Seaward

Overview

When it comes to Byron these days, cries of 'Paradise lost' echo in the surrounding hills, while nearby unassuming beach towns puff out their chests in pride of being dubbed 'the new Byron'. Sure, this is a place suffering under the weight of its intense popularity – traffic-choked streets, no car spaces and lengthy cafe queues – but while it might not be what it used to be, it's still pretty special.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Take a walk to meet the animals or get there early for a guided tour

    The Farm

    Byron Bay

    This photogenic, 32-hectare green oasis outside Byron is shared by Three Blue Ducks restaurant, a produce store, the Bread Social bakery, an ice-creamery…

  • Tallow Beach

    Tallow Beach

    Byron Bay

    Tallow Beach is a deserted sandy stretch that extends for 7km south from Cape Byron. This is the place to flee the crowds: much of the beach is backed by…

  • The Cape Byron lighthouse at dawn

    Cape Byron Lighthouse

    Byron Bay

    This 1901 lighthouse is Australia’s most easterly and also its most powerful shipping beacon. Inside there are maritime and nature displays. Take one of…

  • Cape Byron's historic 1901 lighthouse

    Cape Byron State Conservation Park

    Byron Bay

    The Cape Byron State Conservation Park is home to the Cape Byron lighthouse, plenty of stunning lookouts (including from the most eastern point of the…

  • Belongil Beach.

    Belongil Beach

    Byron Bay

    Northwest of the town centre, wild Belongil Beach has high dunes and avoids the worst of the crowds. It's clothing-optional in parts. At its eastern end…

  • Clarkes Beach falls between Main Beach and The Pass

    Clarkes Beach

    Byron Bay

    An eastern, and often unexpectedly serene, extension of busy Main Beach. Byron's most popular surf break is at the Pass, where Clarkes Beach meets the…

  • Tallow Beach stretches south to Broken Head

    Little Watego's Beach

    Byron Bay

    Secluded Little Watego’s (inaccessible by car) is a lovely patch of sand directly under rocky Cape Byron. Head here at sunset for an impressive and…

  • Main Beach with Cape Byron Lighthouse in background .

    Main Beach

    Byron Bay

    Immediately in front of town, lifesaver-patrolled Main Beach is busy from sunrise to sunset with yoga classes, sunbakers, buskers and occasionally fire…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Byron Bay

Aerial of a rock shelf meeting the water at low tide on Cape Wirrawoi. 500px Photo ID: 230635619 cape wirrawoi, coast, rocks, water, arnhem, arnhem land, arnhemland, aerial, drone, northern territory, nhulunbuy, gove
Drone photography in Australia: what you need to know

Jan 9, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Byron Bay with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Byron Bay