This photogenic, 32-hectare green oasis outside Byron is shared by Three Blue Ducks restaurant, a produce store, the Bread Social bakery, an ice-creamery and nursery. Pick up a self-guided-tour map and roam the veggie plots and cattle-and-pig-dotted fields. Book in advance for guided tours (9am Friday to Sunday); Zephyr Horses tours happen from 7am Saturdays ($89).

For school-holiday programs (minifarmers, bee workshops etc), check the Kids Activities section of the website. The Farm is about a 15-minute drive from Byron Bay centre.