Set on the Brook family's scenic farm in Byron's hinterland is the Cape Byron Distillery, home to a much-lauded Brookie's dry gin. It's created with 26 Australian native botanicals (aniseed myrtle, macadamia, finger lime), 18 of which are sourced locally and many from the rainforest surrounding the distillery. Book a tour that will take you through the distilling process and the rainforest to learn about the botanicals and, of course, taste the end result. Price includes a G&T on arrival.