The spectacular waterfalls, the sheer cliff of solidified lava and the dense rainforest of 80-sq-km Nightcap National Park, the traditional land of the Widjabul people, are perhaps to be expected in an area with the highest annual rainfall in NSW. It's part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area and home to many native birds and protected creatures.

The Historic Nightcap Track (18km, 1½ days), which was stomped out by postal workers in the late 19th century, runs from Mt Nardi to Rummery Park, a picnic spot and campground. The Minyon Loop (7.5km, 4½ hours) is a terrific half-day hike around the spectacular Minyon Falls, which are usually good for an icy splash. The lookout over the top of the falls is an easy 50m walk from the car park. A largely unsealed but very scenic road leads from the Channon to the Terania Creek Picnic Area, where an easy track (1.4km return, 1½ hours) heads to the base of Protestor Falls; swimming not permitted. It was closed at the time of research due to fires.

The park is around 30km west of Mullumbimby and 25km north of Lismore. From Nimbin, it's a 12km drive via Tuntable Falls Rd, from where Newton Dr leads to the edge of the park and then on to Mt Nardi (800m).