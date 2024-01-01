Crystal Castle & Shambhala Gardens

Byron Bay & Northern NSW

A positive-energy theme park where pretty gardens are dotted with monolithic crystal pieces, a huge gold Buddha and mystical statues. Wander across the terraced lawns and through the bamboo forest or take a guided tour of the gardens on Mondays (1.45pm to 2.30pm). There's an open-air cafe for a bite, plus tarot readings and aura photo opportunities.

