Nimbin was an innovator of the organic gardening movement and this world-renowned permaculture education centre, created out of a degraded cow pasture just a wander out of town, is home to food forests, vegetable gardens, a drought-proof system of dams, ponds and furry farm animals. Pick up a map for a self-guided wander, or sign up for a short course.
Djanbung Gardens
Byron Bay & Northern NSW
