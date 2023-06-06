Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Stefano Taffoni/500px
Nothing can really prepare you for the immensity, grandeur, changing colour and stillness of 'the Rock'. It really is a sight that will sear itself on to your mind. The World Heritage–listed icon has attained the status of a pilgrimage.
Yulara
This extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro will be open until at least 31 December 2020. It consists of over 50,000 poppylike stems topped with…
Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre, just 1km from the Rock, is a fabulous introduction to your Uluru experience. Displays and exhibits focus on tjukurpa …
Talinguru Nyakunytjaku Lookout
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
Much loved for its sunrise views in particular, with Uluru in the foreground and Kata Tjuta far away on the southwestern horizon. It also has two great…
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
The main parking area for cars and minivans for watching the sunset at Uluru. Some travellers the far southeastern end of the car park, but everyone's…
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
No journey to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is complete without a visit to Kata Tjuta, a striking group of domed rocks huddled together about 35km west…
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
Uluru is a beautiful, charismatic place. Its dimensions are one thing: Uluru is 3.6km long and rises 348m from the surrounding sands (867m above sea level…
Yulara
A fascinating overview of local natural and cultural history, with plenty of artworks, an artist-in-residence and an excellent small shop. It's up the…
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park
A working art centre owned by the local Mutitjulu community, it has an extensive selection of paintings on display (and for sale), and most days you can…
Filter by interest:
Wildlife & NatureVisitors delight in spotting the rare phenomenon of Uluru Falls
Oct 28, 2020 • 2 min read
Aug 20, 2019 • 1 min read
Aug 20, 2019 • 3 min read
Apr 5, 2018 • 6 min read
Get to the heart of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
New Zealand $28.99
Australia $29.99
East Coast Australia $25.99