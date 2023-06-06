Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

Nothing can really prepare you for the immensity, grandeur, changing colour and stillness of 'the Rock'. It really is a sight that will sear itself on to your mind. The World Heritage–listed icon has attained the status of a pilgrimage.

  • Field of Light

    Field of Light

    Yulara

    This extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro will be open until at least 31 December 2020. It consists of over 50,000 poppylike stems topped with…

  • Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre, just 1km from the Rock, is a fabulous introduction to your Uluru experience. Displays and exhibits focus on tjukurpa …

  • Talinguru Nyakunytjaku Lookout

    Talinguru Nyakunytjaku Lookout

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    Much loved for its sunrise views in particular, with Uluru in the foreground and Kata Tjuta far away on the southwestern horizon. It also has two great…

  • Car Sunset Viewing Area

    Car Sunset Viewing Area

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    The main parking area for cars and minivans for watching the sunset at Uluru. Some travellers the far southeastern end of the car park, but everyone's…

    Kata Tjuta

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    No journey to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is complete without a visit to Kata Tjuta, a striking group of domed rocks huddled together about 35km west…

  • Uluru

    Uluru

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    Uluru is a beautiful, charismatic place. Its dimensions are one thing: Uluru is 3.6km long and rises 348m from the surrounding sands (867m above sea level…

  • Wintjiri Arts & Museum

    Wintjiri Arts & Museum

    Yulara

    A fascinating overview of local natural and cultural history, with plenty of artworks, an artist-in-residence and an excellent small shop. It's up the…

  • Walkatjara Art Centre

    Walkatjara Art Centre

    Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

    A working art centre owned by the local Mutitjulu community, it has an extensive selection of paintings on display (and for sale), and most days you can…

ULURU-KATA TJUTA NATIONAL PARK, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: A waterfall is seen in Kantju Gorge as it rains at Uluru on November 28, 2013 in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia. Uluru/ Ayers Rock is a large sandstone formation situated in central Australia approximately 335km from Alice Springs. The site and its surrounding area is scared to the Anangu people, the Indigenous people of this area and is visited by over 250,000 people each year. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Wildlife & Nature

Visitors delight in spotting the rare phenomenon of Uluru Falls

Oct 28, 2020 • 2 min read

