This extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro will be open until at least 31 December 2020. It consists of over 50,000 poppylike stems topped with lit, frosted glass, with Uluru as a backdrop. Appropriately it's known as 'Tili Wiru Tjuta Nyakutjaku' by locals, which means ‘looking at lots of beautiful lights’. There are numerous ways to experience it: at sunset or sunrise, on a camel ride or with dinner. Advance bookings essential.