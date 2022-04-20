Yulara

Overview

Yulara is the service village and necessary base for exploring Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, and has effectively turned one of the world's least hospitable regions into a comfortable place to stay with a full range of amenities. It lies just outside the national park, 20km from Uluru and 53km from Kata Tjuta.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Field of Light

    Field of Light

    Yulara

    This extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro will be open until at least 31 December 2020. It consists of over 50,000 poppylike stems topped with…

  • Wintjiri Arts & Museum

    Wintjiri Arts & Museum

    Yulara

    A fascinating overview of local natural and cultural history, with plenty of artworks, an artist-in-residence and an excellent small shop. It's up the…

  • Imalung Lookout

    Imalung Lookout

    Yulara

    A lookout with OK views from the heart of the resort grounds.

