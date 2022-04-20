Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
UIG via Getty Images
Yulara is the service village and necessary base for exploring Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, and has effectively turned one of the world's least hospitable regions into a comfortable place to stay with a full range of amenities. It lies just outside the national park, 20km from Uluru and 53km from Kata Tjuta.
Yulara
This extraordinary installation by artist Bruce Munro will be open until at least 31 December 2020. It consists of over 50,000 poppylike stems topped with…
Yulara
A fascinating overview of local natural and cultural history, with plenty of artworks, an artist-in-residence and an excellent small shop. It's up the…
Yulara
A lookout with OK views from the heart of the resort grounds.
Yulara
Good views of the Rock from within the resort.
Get to the heart of Yulara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
New Zealand $28.99
Australia $29.99
East Coast Australia $25.99