Great Barrier Reef

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
I swam from the beach with my snorkel and camera and this was the first guy to greet me

Overview

Each year, more than 1.5 million visitors come to experience this World Heritage–listed area that stretches across 2000km of coastline. Diving and snorkelling are just some of the ways of experiencing this wonderfully rich ecosystem. There's also sailing, scenic flights and a world of DIY options for exploring the reef’s gateway towns and stunning islands.

Articles

Latest stories from Great Barrier Reef

Filter by interest:

Lady Musgrave Island, Kate Bray from Bundaberg enjoying the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon, where you can sleep on the reef

Water Sports

Why glamping might be the best way to see the Great Barrier Reef

Dec 10, 2021 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Great Barrier Reef with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.